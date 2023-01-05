2023 NFL Draft superlatives: Favorite class, most aggressive team, and who needs to prove it

The full impact of the 2023 NFL draft won't be felt for many years, but the Draft Dudes offer superlatives for a handful of teams to wrap things up.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL draft came and went, and while the full scope of this group's NFL impact won't be known for many, many years, there are a handful of programs who have to feel very good coming out of this weekend with the players they procured.

Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs of the Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes podcast put a bow on the draft with an episode of superlatives, which included discussing which team did the most to help their quarterback, who was the most aggressive, and who needs to prove it on the field.

Below is a look at the teams discussed in each category - for more analysis be sure to subscribe to the daily Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes podcast, free and available wherever you get your podcasts.

Did the Most to Help their Quarterback

Joe: Atlanta Falcons

Kyle: Green Bay Packers

"I can't think of a more meaningful thing that they could do for [Atlanta quarterback] Desmond Ridder, than give him Bijan Robinson." - Marino

Most Aggressive

Kyle: Houston Texans

Joe: Carolina Panthers

"To go up to No. 3 from No. 12 the way they did, to give up their own future No. 1, in a year where you aren't necessarily expecting this team to be super competitive...really aggressive move." - Crabbs

Did the Most with the Least

Joe: Baltimore Ravens

Kyle: Baltimore Ravens

"Zay Flowers I think is going to be a tremendous asset for Lamar Jackson in the passing game, but it's really about some of their later picks...didn't have a ton of draft capital but I really like what they were able to get done here." - Marino

Can be a Foundational Class

Kyle: Detroit Lions

Joe: Houston Texans

"They went and got really good football players, maybe not the best positional value but quite frankly with where the roster is at and trying to fill in the gaps....those are really meaningful starters for your football team." - Crabbs

Favorite Class

Joe: Pittsburgh Steelers

Kyle: Pittsburgh Steelers

"Those first four picks, they will just whoop your butt. You think about Steelers football, this is the class." - Crabbs

Need to See it

Joe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle: Denver Broncos