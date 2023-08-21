Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison highlight college football's AP preseason All-American squad

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is one of many exciting returners selected for the AP preseason All-America team.

ATHENS, Ga. — Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will look to repeat with the USC Trojans during the 2023 college football season, and he was one of many returning players named to the AP preseason All-America first team on Monday.

The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs had the most players named to the first team with four, including star tight end Brock Bowers, while Ohio State had three first team selections including dynamic wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.

Despite Georgia's dominance, the Big Ten actually had 12 players named to the first team to lead all conferences, while the SEC came in second with seven - only three coming from schools other than Georgia.

Below is a look at both the first and second teams as we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2023 college football season:

Here is a look at the first team selections:

Quarterback: Caleb Williams - USC

Running Backs: Blake Corum - Michigan, Quinshon Judkins - Mississippi

Tackles: Joe Alt - Notre Dame, Olu Fashanu - Penn State

Guards: Cooper Beebe - Kansas State, Zak Zinter - Michigan

Center: Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia

Tight End: Brock Bowers - Georgia

Wide Receivers: Marvin Harrison - Ohio State, Rome Odunze - Washington, Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State

All-Purpose: Travis Hunter - Colorado

Kicker: Joshua Karty - Stanford

Defense

EDGE: Jared Verse - Florida State, Bralen Trice - Washington

Defensive Tackles: Jer'Zhan Newton - Illinois, Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati

Linebackers: Harold Perkins - LSU, Jamon Dumas-Johnson - Georgia, Tommy Eichenberg - Ohio State

Cornerbacks: Kool-aid McKinstry - Alabama, Kalen King - Penn State

Safeties: Kam Kinchens - Miami, Malaki Starks - Georgia

Defensive Back: Cooper DeJean - Iowa

Punter: Tory Taylor - Iowa

And here is the second team:

Quarterback: Drake Maye - North Carolina

Running Backs: Raheim Sanders - Arkansas, Braelon Allen - Wisconsin

Tackles: JC Latham - Alabama, Kelvin Banks - Texas

Guards: Donovan Jackson - Ohio State, Christian Mahogany - Boston College

Center: Zach Frazier - West Virginia

Tight End: Oronde Gadsden - Syracuse

Wide Receivers: Xavier Worthy - Texas, Malik Nabers - LSU, Jacob Cowing - Arizona

All-Purpose: Will Shipley - Clemson

Kicker: John Hoyland - Wyoming

Defense

EDGE: J.T. Tuimoloau - Ohio State, Dallas Turner - Alabama

Defensive Tackles: Tyler Davis - Clemson, Mekhi Wingo - LSU

Linebackers: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - Clemson, Barrett Carter - Clemson, Cedric Gray - North Carolina

Cornerbacks: Josh Newton - TCU, Ben Morrison - Notre Dame

Safeties: Calen Bullock - USC, Javon Bullard - Georgia

Defensive Back: Will Johnson - Michigan