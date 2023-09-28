Jrue Holiday: 5 teams that could pursue Blazers guard acquired in Damian Lillard blockbuster

Holiday averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists in Milwaukee last year, and has plenty of value for contending teams thanks to his experience and high level defense.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Portland Trail Blazers made one of the biggest moves in franchise history on Wednesday, dealing seven time All-Star Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three team blockbuster.

Portland received 32-year-old guard Jrue Holiday as part of the return, with the intention of trading him for more draft capital and/or young talent to move forward with rebuilding around Scoot Henderson, Shaeden Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, and newly acquired center DeAndre Ayton.

Holiday averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists in Milwaukee last season, and has plenty of value for contending teams thanks to his veteran presence and high level defense.

Here are five teams that could use Holiday and have the pieces necessary to make a swap with Portland:

1. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas isn't desperate for guards per se, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving set to start in the backcourt this season, but this team is all-in on a championship window and could use Holiday's veteran presence and defensive chops. He could be an insanely valuable sixth man or start in small-ball lineups at the three, and would help mentor Jaden Hardy as well.

If Dallas is willing to part with Tim Hardaway and Richaun Holmes they can make the money work, and a future pick or a young player could be enough to get the deal done.

2. Boston Celtics

The Celtics are already expected to be in the Holiday sweepstakes, looking to improve their perimeter defense after sending out Marcus Smart earlier in the offseason. Adding Holiday would help them stop Lillard and the Bucks in the playoffs, now a major factor for any Eastern Conference squad.

Malcolm Brogdon and Al Horford would salary match, and Boston has an extra draft pick in 2024 to entice the Blazers who are looking to complete this trade and look toward the future.

3. Miami Heat

Easily the most entertaining scenrio would be Portland and Miami ultimately working out a trade - after months of non-negotiation between the two sides following Lillard's demand to go to Miami.

Miami's known offer for Lillard, Tyler Herro and two firsts, wasn't enough to get a deal done but could work in exchange for Holiday, while giving them the point guard and defensive presence they desperately need.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers are interested in acquiring Holiday and presumably could do so as part of a James Harden package, with Harden getting rerouted to a third team - likely the Clippers or Rockets.

If either of those teams are willing to part with draft capital or young players, Portland would likely accept which allows Philadelphia to move on from Harden's contract and start fresh, while giving them a veteran guard in Holiday.

5. Brooklyn Nets

Another team looking to add more defense following Lillard's arrival in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn is incentivized to stay competitive thanks to multiple pick swaps they owe the Houston Rockets.