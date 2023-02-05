5 college basketball players Baylor should target in the NCAA transfer portal | Locked On Baylor

After losing so much talent this offseason, Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears need to add reinforcements in the transfer portal.

WACO, Texas — It has been a tough offseason for Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears.

Not only did they get upset in the 2023 NCAA Tournament by a six seed in Creighton, they have seen a ton of players depart either via the transfer portal or the NBA draft.

Keyonte George (NBA) Jalen Bridges (NBA) LJ Cryer (Houston) Dale Bonner (Ohio State) and Flo Thamba (graduation) are all out the door, with Adam Flagler potentially joining them in the NBA as well.

Locked on Baylor host Drake Toll is trying to hold off on hitting the panic button, but he acknowledges Drew and his staff have some serious work to do in the NCAA transfer portal.

"Baylor needs a lot of everything," Toll said. "They could take a player at every position...You really need a small forward/power forward to replace what Jalen Bridges was last year."

Here is a look at five players currently available in the transfer portal Scott Drew and the Bears could (and should) pursue:

1. Grant Nelson, Forward, North Dakota State

Stats: 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks

Nelson is a college basketball unicorn, a 6'10 big man who can handle the ball, stretch the floor, and protect the rim. He only just entered the portal, and as of now his priority is playing professionally after getting an invite to the NBA draft combine, but he'd be an outstanding fit at Baylor and in the Big 12 if he opts to stay in school.

2. Moussa Cisse, Center, Oklahoma State

Stats: 6.8 points, 8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 58.2% from the field

Cisse began his career at Memphis but spent the past two years in the Big 12 at Oklahoma State, where he's been an elite rim protector and scorer around the rim. He doesn't offer any outside shot, but his size and ability around the cup (on both ends) would make him a perfect replacement for Flo Thamba at Baylor.

3. Jaylon Tyson, Wing, Texas Tech

Stats: 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals

Tyson was among the best freshmen in the Big 12 last year, but he left Texas Tech along with many of his teammates following Mark Adams' unceremonious departure from the Red Raiders. Tyson's outside shooting (40.2%) and all around ability would instantly boost a Baylor team that lost so much depth on the wing.

4. Tre White, Wing, USC

Stats: 9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1 assist

White is a native of Dallas who entered the portal after just one season at USC, where he averaged nine and five in about 27 minutes per night. The 6'7 guard isn't much of a shooter but his offensive game is brimming with untapped potential, and in the right situation he should thrive. With three years of eligibility remaining, this would be a dream addition for Drew and the Bears.

5. Chendall Weaver, Point Guard, UT-Arlington

Stats: 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists (40.2% from three)