After second straight loss, does Baylor need to change the starting lineup? | Locked on Baylor

Baylor's inconsistent defensive effort and inability to make a halftime adjustments took a three point halftime lead and turned it into a 10 point loss Tuesday.

WACO, Texas — A lot can change in a week. On Valentine's Day the Baylor Bears had won 10 of their last 11 games and were sitting comfortably in second place in the very crowded Big-12 Conference.

Barely a week later and Scott Drew's team is on a two game losing streak and had to watch Jerome Tang, a longtime former assistant coach, leap onto the courtside table in jubilation after Kansas State Wildcats completed a season sweep of Baylor.

Such is life in the toughest basketball conference in the country.

Baylor's inconsistent defensive effort, and the inability to make a halftime adjustments, took a three point halftime lead and turned it into a 10 point loss in Manhattan.

If that sounds familiar, it's because Baylor had a lead against Kansas earlier in the week as well, by 16 points in fact, and ended up on the wrong end of a massive 33-point swing which gave the Jayhawks a 17 point home victory.

Baylor has perhaps the best trio of guards in the entire country in Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer, and Keyonte George. However, they lack an impactful post player on either side of the ball, with fifth year senior Flo Thamba scoring just two points and grabbing one rebound in yet another lackluster performance on Tuesday.

Locked on Baylor host Drake Toll believes a change in the frontcourt needs to happen for this team to right the ship before the Big Dance.

"When you're starting center goes four games and has 12 points and eight rebounds combined, playing 20ish minutes per game in that stretch, something has to change," Toll said. "You cannot keep doing it if it's not working. And it's not."

Thamba has season averages of five points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks per game - all below the averages he posted in 2021-22 despite playing more minutes per game this year.

Unfortunately for the Bears, they don't have many easily playable replacements. The return of Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has been one of the best stories in college basketball this season, and he posted a stellar 11 point, 12 rebound double-double in the Kansas State loss.

Beyond that, the team could turn to BYU transfer Caleb Lohner who is averaging 3.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 13 minutes per night - but he is shooting just 51.5% from the field and 23.1% from deep and isn't going to help this team protect the rim.

Toll even mentioned freshman Josh Ojianwuna as a potential option as well, although he has looked very raw at times in his 14 minutes of action per game.

Whether coach Drew and the Bears get this thing turned around will depend on the effort on the defensive end of the floor and the play of the big men in the middle, since it's safe to say the guards will hold up their end of the bargain.