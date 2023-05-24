Baylor confirms Blake Shapen will be starting QB in 2023 over Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson

If Shapen can shore up the turnovers, this team has the potential to turn things around and find themselves back in Bowl contention for the 2023 campaign.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears hosted a quarterback competition this spring, with newcomer Sawyer Robertson - a transfer out of Mississippi State - competing with incumbent Blake Shapen to start for the Bears in 2023.

However, Aranda told reporters Tuesday that Shapen will retain the position for next season, coming off an up and down 2022 campaign where he completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,790 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for a team that went 6-7 overall and 4-5 in Big 12 play.

Locked on Baylor host Drake Toll believes Shapen has taken on a leadership role around the team and is not surprised at all to see coach Dave Aranda hand him the keys for next season.

"Everything that I've seen, every person that I've talked to, it's been around Blake Shapen being the guy next season," Toll said. "He is the leader of this team. So it surprises me not that this has taken place."

Robertson appeared in five games with Mississippi State last year, completing six of 11 passes for 23 yards with one interception. He'll serve a valuable role as a backup for the Bears next year, while Shapen will get a chance to bounce back from an inconsistent but at times excellent season in Waco last year.