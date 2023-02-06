Transfer guard RayJ Dennis set to join Baylor's rebuilt backcourt

Dennis should compete to start in Baylor's backcourt alongside fellow transfer Jayden Nunn from VCU and incoming freshman Ja'Kobe Walter.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Toledo transfer guard RayJ Dennis committed to Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears on Thursday, choosing Baylor over Illinois, Michigan, and Utah.

Dennis was arguably the best guard available in the transfer portal, and his commitment helps shore up a backcourt in Waco that lost Adam Flagler and Keyonte George to the NBA, while LJ Cryer (Houston) and Dale Bonner (Oklahoma) transferred out of the program.

Dennis should compete to start in Baylor's backcourt alongside fellow transfer Jayden Nunn from VCU and incoming freshman Ja'Kobe Walter, a top-10 player in the class of 2023.

Locked on Baylor host Drake Toll believes Dennis is a critical piece for the Bears next season, a team who needed more star power on the roster.

"He's an addition to a roster that needs it," Toll said. "It's not depth that's the issue, but finding out who your star pieces are, that's what still up in the air here....he can be a difference maker, a game changer."

Dennis averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.3 boards last year for Toledo, earning MAC Player of the Year honors.

He began his college career at Boise State, spending two years with the Broncos before transferring to Toledo and blossoming as a shooter. He shot 27.6% from deep at Boise State but raised that to 34.9% in his last two seasons, including a career-high 36.5% last year.

Coach Drew is among the best at developing transfer guards, a list that includes Flagler, former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Davion Mitchell, and fellow 2021 National Champion MaCio Teague.