WACO, Texas – Shortstop Nick Loftin earned his most prestigious honors of the season on Wednesday as he was named a First Team Freshman All-American by Baseball America.

Loftin earlier this summer earned Freshman All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and was a Second Team Freshman All-America selection by D1 Baseball.

Loftin appeared in 55 games in his freshman campaign, making 53 starts. He hit an impressive .306 with 52 runs scored, 68 hits, 12 doubles, six home runs, 36 RBI, 21 walks and five steals. He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on March 26, All-Big 12 second team, Big 12 All-Freshman Team and Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team after helping the Bears with their first Big 12 Championship title.

The Corpus Christi, Texas, native gives Baylor back-to-back years with the honor for the first time since 2006-07 (Shea Langeliers, 2017; Raynor Campbell, 2007; Beamer Weems, 2006).

He is the 25th all-time freshman All-America selection in program history and seventh to garner honors from Baseball America. He follows in the footsteps of teammate Langliers, who was also a first team selection by Baseball America in 2017.

