WACO, Texas — He'd only seen six pitches, yet two of them wound up on the soccer field.

Baylor (11-4 overall) beat Abilene Christian 6-3 Wednesday night in Waco, behind two home runs from sophomore shortstop Nick Loftin.

Loftin hit a lead-off home run in the first inning, on just the second pitch of the at-bat.

He scored the game's next run in the third, booming the ball to about the same spot.

After a Wildcat home run cut the lead to one, Andy Thomas, Josh Bissonette and Chase Wehsener logged RBIs in the sixth inning. Bissonette's came via a two-run home run to push the Bear lead to 5-3.

ACU (9-8) hit a second homer in the eighth, a two-run shot, to make the final 6-3.

Baylor hosts Cal Poly next for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:35 p.m.