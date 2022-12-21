Longtime Baylor QB commit flips to Oregon on signing day

WACO, Texas — Baylor’s top 2023 commitment will suit up in green and gold, but not in Waco.



Wednesday, four-star QB Austin Novosad from Dripping Springs announced he’s flipped his commitment to Oregon from Baylor.



Novosad first committed to Baylor in December 2021, according to 247Sports.



The site rates Novosad as a Top-100 prospect and the ninth-ranked quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.



The move comes shortly after the Ducks hired former UTSA and Lake Travis High School offensive coordinator Will Stein to the same role in Eugene. It also follows Dante Moore flipping from Oregon to UCLA.



Baylor’s backup QB, Kyron Drones, recently announced a transfer to Virginia Tech.



The Bears are scheduled to play Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at 6:30 p.m. central time Thursday at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium.