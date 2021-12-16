State Champions | Lorena wins 2nd football title in school history

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since 1987, the Lorena Leopards sit atop Texas High School Football.
Lorena beat Brock 35-18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to clinch the 2021 UIL Class 3A Div. I state championship.
The appearance was the first in Ray Biles' 30 seasons as head coach and just the third in school history. And the Leopards didn't miss a beat from the jump.
Lorena scored on its first two possessions, taking a commanding 14-0 lead before Brock slowed the game down in the second quarter to make it 14-6 Leopards at the half.
In the third quarter, the Eagles started with the ball, but it was Lorena which scored first again, making it 21-6.
Brock would cut it to single digits, again, but Lorena was able to get back in the endzone as Camden Brock's 4-yard TD reception from Ryne Abel extended the Leopard lead to 28-12 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Leopards are the first Central Texas team to win a UIL title since Mart in 2019.
Lorena's Baxter Bankston and Rhett Hanson were named defensive and offensive MVP's, respectively.
Lorena finishes the 2021 season 14-2, with its two losses coming in the first two games of the season against Franklin and China Spring, both of which are also playing for state championships. The win was also Biles' 200th as a head coach, all of which have come at Lorena.