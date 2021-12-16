State Champions | Lorena wins 2nd football title in school history

The Leopards knocked off Brock in Thursday's state championship game, giving legendary coach Ray Biles his first ring.

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since 1987, the Lorena Leopards sit atop Texas High School Football.

Lorena beat Brock 35-18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to clinch the 2021 UIL Class 3A Div. I state championship.

The appearance was the first in Ray Biles' 30 seasons as head coach and just the third in school history. And the Leopards didn't miss a beat from the jump.

Lorena scored on its first two possessions, taking a commanding 14-0 lead before Brock slowed the game down in the second quarter to make it 14-6 Leopards at the half.

In the third quarter, the Eagles started with the ball, but it was Lorena which scored first again, making it 21-6.

Brock would cut it to single digits, again, but Lorena was able to get back in the endzone as Camden Brock's 4-yard TD reception from Ryne Abel extended the Leopard lead to 28-12 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Leopards are the first Central Texas team to win a UIL title since Mart in 2019.

Lorena's Baxter Bankston and Rhett Hanson were named defensive and offensive MVP's, respectively.