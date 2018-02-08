CHINA SPRING — The Bell name is synonymous with China Spring football so it was no surprise when it was announced that Brian Bell would be taking over for his father, Mark, as the Cougars' head coach.

Before the season begins, Mark Bell wrote his son a letter with some fatherly advice.

"Dear Brian,

I wanted to take this opportunity to tell you how proud of you I am. I know you are for this wonderful opportunity. I know this is a dream come true for you to be able to be the head football coach here at China Spring.

China Spring is your home. You've gone here since kindergarten and now here you are 22 years later. I can't wait to stand on the track behind you and the Cougar bench and watch you work. Don't ever try to do it like I did it. Do it your way. You have prepared all your life for this moment. You will always be successful if you follow your heart and do things the right way. Coach the heart of every player on your team.

God has richly blessed you and he will direct your path. You have a ton of people pulling for you. You know better than anybody what China Spring football is all about. You have loved China Spring for the past 22 years. The China Spring family is special.

When times get tough remember to lean on your family to help you.

Mom, she loves you the most.

Shawn, a brother who has been there and always had your back.

Nana and Pop, backing you all the way.

Poppa and Gee, in Heaven, couldn't be prouder.

Cannon and Braxton and Saydi, they're fantastic uncle.

And me, dad, you're No. 1 fan.

The proudest dad in the World,

Love, Dad!"

© 2018 KCEN