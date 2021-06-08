LSU officially hires Sytia Messer as Kim Mulkey's top assistant

Messer is officially headed to Baton Rouge to join former Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey, LSU announced June 8.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The video above first aired April 26, 2021.

Longtime Lady Bears assistant Sytia Messer is officially heading to Baton Rouge.

Tuesday, LSU announced Messer was officially heading to Baton Rouge alongside longtime Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey to be her top assistant with the Tigers.

Messer spent eight seasons on Mulkey's staff at Baylor, helping the Lady Bears go 260-23 with a Big 12 regular season championship each season and six Big 12 Tournament championships. In that time, she also helped recruit top-five classes four times, including the top-ranked recruiting class in the country in both 2016 and 2018.

"Having played in the SEC, I have always admired LSU women's basketball and what this program has accomplished," Messer said in a statement. "It gives me great pride to be part of a program with such a rich tradition with five Final Fours and so many outstanding programs."

Messer was also the head coach at Tennessee Tech from 2009-12, winning Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year in 2011. She also has assistant coaching stops at Memphis (2002-04) and Georgia Tech (2004-09 and 2012-13).

Messer joins five other former Baylor assistants going to LSU alongside Mulkey:

Assistant coach Kaylin Rice

Assistant A.D. for operations Johnny Derrick

Coordinator of operations Jennifer Roberts

Assistant coordinator of recruiting and operations Daphne Mitchell

Associate director of operations Jordin Westbrook