LSU's Valoria tabbed new Baylor strength coach

Dave Aranda announced Tuesday LSU strength coach Vic Valoria was Baylor's new Director of Athletics Performance.

WACO, Texas — Baylor named a new strength coach Tuesday, capping two days of changes in the football coaching staff.

Vic Valoria was named the football program's Director of Athletics Performance after two years at LSU.

In Baton Rouge, Valoria was senior associate strength and conditioning coach for the Tigers, helping guide LSU to a 15-0 record in 2019 en route to a national championship.

Prior to that, he was the head strength and conditioning coach at Florida State from 2010-17, helping the Seminoles post an 85-20 record with six bowl wins, four New Year's Six games, and the 2013 BCS National Championship with a 14-0 record.

From 2011-20, 51 players Valoria trained at Florida State were selected in the NFL Draft.