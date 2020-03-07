x
UT students invited to Madden 20 tournament for $1,000 H-E-B gift card, represent Texas in 'Big 12 Conference Madden Summer Challenge'

Are you a UT student and think you got what it takes to win the Madden 20 tournament for a $1,000 H-E-B gift card and represent Texas in the Big 12 Madden Challenge?

AUSTIN, Texas — Think you're the best Madden 20 player at the University of Texas? Here's your chance to prove it, while also winning a $1,000 gift card to H-E-B. 

UT students who register to play in the tournament will compete for the $1,000 gift card and also represent the Longhorns in the "Big 12 Conference Madden Summer Challenge."

Registration for UT's tournament started June 22 and ends July 12. The tournament begins on July 15 and the winner will be crowned in the finals on July 16 at 7 p.m. 

Here are the rules to compete: 

  1. You must be on Xbox One. 
  2. You must have a valid Texas .edu email address.
  3. Quarter length: five minutes
  4. Fatigue: On.
  5. Game skill: All-Pro
  6. Teams: All teams are allowed.  

The tournament is single elimination and each matchup is best of one. You lose ... you're out! Period. No ifs, ands, or buts.

The winner will compete against winners from the other nine universities in the Big 12:  Baylor, Iowa State, University of Kansas, Kansas State, University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia

One winner representing each member institution will advance to the Big 12 Conference Championship tournament, which runs July 18 and July 19.

