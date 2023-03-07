A full look at the Major League Baseball All-Star rosters for the AL and NL

The midsummer classic is set for Tuesday July 11 in Seattle with some old favorites and new players getting the chance to show off to a national audience.

SEATTLE — Major League Baseball’s All-Star game is set for July 11 in Seattle, and the starters and reserves have been announced. There will be some turnover, and some guys will opt out and be replaced before the game takes place next Tuesday night, but here are your American League and National League rosters.

AMERICAN LEAGUE STARTERS

C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays

2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers

SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

As you can see, the Texas Rangers are dominating the infield; for good reason, they’re one of the best teams in baseball. Some of these choices are not surprising. Judge, Trout, and Ohtani are perennial All-Stars and MVP-caliber players.

AMERICAN LEAGUE RESERVES

Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox

Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles

Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros

Adolis García, Texas Rangers

Five of the 11 reserves are from the American League East division, with the Blue Jays dominating in the backup infield positions. Brent Rooker is the lone representative for the Oakland Athletics. He has 14 home runs so far this season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE PITCHERS

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners

Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers

Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Félix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles

Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles

There’s more AL East dominance in this list, with six pitchers from that division named to the roster, including Gerrit Cole, who made his 6th All-Star team. Yennier Cano of the Orioles is a first-time All-Star.

NATIONAL LEAGUE STARTERS

C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B: Luis Arráez, Miami Marlins

SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves are one of the best teams in baseball, and they have dominated the All-Star selections with eight. They have three starters, three reserves, and two pitchers named to the NL roster.

NATIONAL LEAGUE RESERVES

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

Elias Díaz, Colorado Rockies

Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies

Juan Soto, San Diego Padres

Pete Alonso has made the NL All-Star team for the third time and will participate in the Home Run Derby.

NATIONAL LEAGUE PITCHERS

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves

Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs

Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates

Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs

Alexis Díaz, Cincinnati Reds

Josh Hader, San Diego Padres

Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants

Clayton Kershaw is making his 10th All-Star appearance, while Spencer Strider of the Braves is making his first, along with teammate Bryce Elder.