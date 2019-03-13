KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baylor senior guard Makai Mason said after Wednesday's practice he plans to play against Iowa State on Thursday.

Mason has been nursing a toe injury for the majority of Big 12 play. He had 19 points against Oklahoma State on Senior Night, but then sat out against Kansas in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Mason shot well during practice on Wednesday. He said his injury status has been the same for about a month, and it's all about managing it.

"You don't want to waste any opportunities honestly," he said. "You don't know how long you're going to get to play. The rhythm thing too, just to get one game in is big too."

Head coach Scott Drew was a little more guarded about Mason's status.

Drew said he knows how important it is to have him on the court, especially in a win or go home situation.

"First of all, he's someone they have to account for. He's capable of scoring 20, 30, 40 points," he said. "He brings a lot of attention with him. The second thing is he really moves the ball, shares the ball and gets other people shots, not only just by standing there but by what he creates."

Baylor and Iowa State tip off on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.