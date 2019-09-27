WACO, Texas — Baylor announced Friday redshirt junior guard Mario Kegler will not suit up for the Bears this season.

According to a Baylor Athletic Department release, Kegler will be foregoing his remaining eligibility to pursue a professional career.

"Mario Kegler has been indefinitely suspended from the Baylor men's basketball program in accordance with athletic department policy," the statement read. "Kegler has elected to pursue a professional career and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility. We have no further comment at this time."

Kegler averaged 10.5 points per game and started all 27 games in his lone season at Baylor in 2018-19. He also averaged almost six rebounds per game in green and gold following a transfer from Mississippi State.

