Marlin ISD head football coach resigns from coach role effective immediately

Coach David Haynes resigned from the head coach position, but will stay on as a physical education teacher, according to a release from the school district.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD Head Football Coach David Haynes resigned from duties has head coach Friday, according to a release from Superintendent Darryl Henson.

Although Haynes resigned from the head coach position, which was effective immediately, he will remain with the district as a physical education teacher. Haynes has been with Marlin ISD since 2018. The Bulldogs went 4-5 this past season and played in the bi-district round of playoffs.

“I am proud of the effort made by our young men this season, which led to a team turn-around,” Haynes said in the release.

Prior to coming to Marlin, Haynes was assistant head coach and special teams coordinator at Connally High School, with other coaching stints at Gatesville, McGregor and Killeen Shoemaker high schools.

“I appreciate David’s commitment to the Bulldog football program over the past two seasons. David is a man of high character and is a respected educator in Marlin ISD,” Henson said in the release.

Charles Hitchens will step into the role of interim head coach until a permanent replacement is found. Hitchens, a Marlin High alumnus, served as offensive coordinator this past season.

"I have confidence that Coach Hitchens will continue to lead our football program in the right direction during this transition,” Henson said.