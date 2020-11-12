x
Mart dominates Falls City, heads back to state

The Panthers will play for their fourth-straight state championship Wednesday.
Credit: Kurtis Quillin/KCEN
Kevin Hoffman (center, holding trophy) holds the trophy to celebrate Mart's 2A Div. II state semifinal win over Falls City, 48-21, on Dec. 10, 2020 at The Pfield in Pflugerville.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Mart Panthers will play for their school-record fourth-straight state championship.

Mart beat Falls City 48-21 in the 2A Div. II state semifinal Thursday at The Pfield in Pflugerville.

The Panthers will play Windthorst for the UIL Class 2A Div. II State Championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Trojans beat Wellington in a semifinal Thursday, 7-0.

A win would tie the Panthers with Aledo and Richland Springs for the most state championships in the state with nine.

