Mart dominates Falls City, heads back to state

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Mart Panthers will play for their school-record fourth-straight state championship.

Mart beat Falls City 48-21 in the 2A Div. II state semifinal Thursday at The Pfield in Pflugerville.

The Panthers will play Windthorst for the UIL Class 2A Div. II State Championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Trojans beat Wellington in a semifinal Thursday, 7-0.