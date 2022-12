The Panthers fall in Arlington for the second time in three years.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mart's ninth state football championship will have to wait another year.

The Panthers lost to Albany, 41-21, in Wednesday's UIL Class 2A Div. II state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Albany scored first and Mart went score-for-score with the Lions in to the second quarter, before Albany scored two late touchdowns to make it 27-14 at the half.