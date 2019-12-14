PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Mart Panthers defeated Falls City in the semi-final playoff round on Friday night, pushing them to their third straight State Championship appearance.

The Panthers struck early, shutting the Beavers out until the late fourth quarter coming out on top by a score of 28-8.

"This is the most cruel round, you're so close to State that you can almost taste it. I was just waiting for the clock to hit zero," Head Coach Kevin Hoffman said after the game.

Hoffman has been the Head Coach of the Panthers for 11 years but claims this feeling never gets old. He brought them to victory in 2017 and 2018 in 2A Div. I and II.

The Panthers will now head to AT&T Stadium to face Hamlin at 11a.m. in the 2A Div. II State Championship Game.