Arlington, Texas — The Mart Panthers own Class 2A football in Texas.

Mart beat Gruver 76-33 on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 2A Div. II state championship.

In the win, Mart senior RB Tyrek Horne scored seven TD's, a UIL State Championship record, on his way to claiming the game's offensive MVP award. The Panthers, thanks in part to Horne, led the Greyhounds 63-12 at halftime.

The win knotched Mart's seventh football state championship. The record for UIL schools is eight, a mark held by just five schools, as of Saturday: Aledo, Celina, Richland Springs and Southlake Carroll.

The Panthers sixth title came last year in 2A Div. I when Mart beat Refugio in the state championship game.

© 2018 KCEN