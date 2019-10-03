IRVING, Texas — Baylor had a quartet of basketball players recognized when the annual Big 12 honors were announced Sunday for men's basketball.

Senior guard Makai Mason was selected to the All-Big 12 second team. Mason ranks seventh in the Big 12 in scoring with 14.6 points per game and 11th in assists with 3.2 per game, as the program's first grad transfer. Mason also set a program record for points in a Big 12 game when he set the conference season high with 40 against TCU on Feb. 2nd.

Mason was also named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team.

Mario Kegler, Mark Vital and Jared Butler were named honorable mention All-Big 12.

Butler, a freshman guard, has started 18 of BU's 31 games, playing in each game. Sixteen of those starts came in Big 12 play. He's fourth in the league in 3-pointers made at 2.4 per game, seventh in the league in assists with 3.4 per game and sixth in 3-point percentage at 42.2 percent. Butler was named to the inaugural Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Kegler, a redshirt sophomore, is eighth in the Big 12 in defensive rebounding with 4.4 per game and 12th in rebounding at 5.9 per game. Kegler posted back-to-back 20-point games against West Virginia (23) and Texas (24), including the game-winning free throws in the overtime win over the Longhorns.

Leading the Big 12 in offensive rebounding, Vital, a redshirt sophomore, is 11th nationally in the statistic. He also ranks fourth in the Big 12 in total rebounding (7.2 per game), eighth in blocks (0.9 per game) and has started all 31 games for the Bears. No other Bear has started more than 25.

Vital was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

The marks mean Baylor has had multiple All-Big 12 honorees for 13 consecutive seasons and the third time in four seasons the Bears have had a school-record four selections (2012, 2016, 2017).

The Bears finished the regular season 19-12 overall, 10-8 in the Big 12 for fourth place. They will face 5-seed Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.