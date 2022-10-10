Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule went 19-20 as the Baylor Bears' head coach before leaving for the Panthers in 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday they have parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule.

The firing comes after the team fell to 1-4 with a home loss to San Francisco on Sunday. After the game, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was seen in a walking boot. He left the game in the fourth quarter following a sack.

Baker Mayfield walking up to the podium in a walking boot.@WFMY pic.twitter.com/7ycxnURlXr — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 10, 2022

Rhule leaves with an 11-27 record (.289 winning percentage). Carolina has lost 11 of their last 12 games under Rhule.

Here's a look at the team's records during Rhule's era.

2020: 5-11

2021: 5-12

2022: 1-4

The 47-year-old Rhule had generally turned his college teams at Temple and Baylor around in his third season, but that bounce hadn't happened in Charlotte so far.

Panthers defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will fill the role in the interim. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and six years on the Panthers staff from 2012-17. Wilks returned to Carolina as defensive pass game coordinator in February of 2022.

Panthers fans haven't been shy about how they've felt about Matt Rhule. On Sunday, several fans could be seen wearing 'Fire Matt Rhule' tee shirts. Not only that, but the 'Fire Rhule' chants were some of the only times Panthers fans were the loudest.