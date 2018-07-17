FRISCO, Texas - The spotlight was on Baylor Tuesday as they were one of five teams taking part in Day Two of Big 12 Media Day.

The Bears are coming off their worst season since 1999 but better days are ahead.

Matt Rhule said year one was to build a foundation.

Are they a six-win team? We don’t know yet, but Coach Rhule thinks they are light years ahead of where they were a year ago.

If they can stay healthy, Baylor could raise some eyebrows.

Realistically, is this team close to being bowl eligible?

Rhule thinks they're pretty close to where he wants to get it eventually.

“I put my money on our players all the time. I believe they are going to step up and going to play and you know I even felt like the end of last year, while we weren't winning games yet, we still were a team that wasn't an easy out,” Rhule said. “We were going to play you tough and take you down to the wire. Can we just be a touchdown better? Can we just be 10 minutes of football better? That's my job, that's our job."

