AUSTIN, Texas — As family and friends gathered to remember Cedric Benson Thursday at a vigil to honor the University of Texas and NFL football star, a special announcement was made that Austin Mayor Steve Adler has declared Aug. 22, 2019, "Cedric Benson Day."

The vigil was put on in part by Benson's friend Will Matthews, Benson's former Texas Longhorns teammate. Mathews told KVUE he spent the weekend with Benson and their families a little more than a week before the crash claimed the life of his friend.

Benson and his passenger, 27-year-old Aamna Najam, were both killed when their motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of RM 2222 and Mount Bonnell Road on Saturday. Benson was 36.

The vigil took place at 7:32 p.m. on Thursday at University Baptist Church. Benson sported number 32 when he played for the Longhorns, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers.

Organizers ask well-wishers to leave flowers at the bottom of Mount Bonnell in Benson's memory.

Benson's public funeral services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday. There is supposed to be a separate service with visiting hours on Friday at the Cook-Walden Funeral Home. Visiting hours are slated for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with family visiting hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A private interment is set to be held at Texas State Cemetery.

