MCC Baseball is Grand Junction Bound

The Highlanders punched their ticket to the Junior College World Series after beating Cisco 14-1 in the Super Regionals

WACO, Texas — For the first time since 2017 the MCC baseball team is on its way to Grand Junction, the site of the Junior College World Series, a place the Highlanders have been to six-times since 1980.

No.10 MCC hosted the NJCAA Region V Super Regionals at Bosque River Ballpark, and swept Cisco winning Saturday's game 14-1.

There was more than just a battle between the Highlanders and the Wranglers on Saturday afternoon, a 3+ hour rain delay stopped the game in the sixth inning with McLennan up 13-0. "This rain threw a monkey wrench in the day once again," said MCC Head Coach Mitch Thompson. "I was like golly can we just get this thing over with ... but it was a lot of fun, I am happy for our team, our school, and the city its a big deal."

The Highlanders put up 21 hits against Cisco and scored eight runs in the first two innings, "I love how we came out and jumped on them right away, we in some aspects left no doubt and really took the life out of them right off the bat," said Thompson.

Brady Rose got the start for the Highlanders in Saturday's game and said it gives him a lot more ease and confidence on the mound when his team's bats are hot. "Its huge for me if you get a handful of runs in the first few innings like we did it makes my job so much easier I can go out there and have fun," said Rose a LHP.