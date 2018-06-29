McLennan Community College named the school’s new head softball coach at the Board of Trustees meeting, Thursday night.

Chris Berry is switching from baseball over to the Highlassies’ softball program.

He is replacing former head softball coach, Manuel Ordones after he resigned on May 2.

Berry takes over the program following a successful four-year stint as an assistant coach for the Highlander Baseball squad highlighted by a pair of conference championships, a pair of regional championships, and a pair of trips to the JUCO World Series.

“I am super excited to lead a program that’s has a great tradition of success,” Berry said. “I want to thank Mrs. Trochim, Dr. Canham, Dr. McKown, and the Board of Trustees for recognizing and sharing in my vision for where this program can go, and trusting that I can help lead it there! I can’t wait to get started.”

The Highlanders dominated 2017, with a 26-6 conference record to claim another NTJCAC Championship. The team went on to win the Region V Tournament, which took them to the JUCO World Series.

They were undefeated in April and spent a week ranked first in the NJCAA Division I Poll.

In the World Series, The Highlanders went 1-2 and finished fifth in the nation with a 52-13 record.

In 2018, the team finished second in conference play and advanced to the championship round of the regional tournament, ending the season with an overall record of 44-15.

Before joining the McLennan Staff, Berry spent a year as an assistant at Florida Gulf Coast University working with the pitchers. His career includes stints as an assistant at Ohio, Baylor, Arkansas State and Sam Houston State.

