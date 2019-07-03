WACO, Texas — The McLennan Highlassies picked up a conference doubleheader sweep over the Grayson Lady Vikings this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.



McLennan defeated Grayson 6-2 in the opener with Emily Klanika getting the win in the circle. The Highlassies scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Emeri Eubanks led off with a double and Arianna Perales singled.

Destiny Guerra followed with a single to score Eubanks, and Perales stole home. Genisa Marrero-Carter and Kaelin Morkisch both singled to load the bases. Kaitlin Richards followed with a single to score Guerra and Marrero-Carter.

Two more McLennan runs scored in the third. Perales and Guerra both singled and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Rebeca Fajardo. Perales scored on a passed ball, and Guerra scored on a single by Marrero-Carter.



Grayson’s two runs came in the top of the fifth. Eden Lawson singled and Carmen Eilersten walked. Kaylee Walters followed with a single to score Lawson, and Eilersten stole home.



In the nightcap, McLennan defeated Grayson again by the same score, 6-2.



The Highlassies jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first. Morkisch led off with a single and scored on a double by Olivia Lantigua. Richards reached on an error and Wideman singled, bringing Lantigua in to score. Eubanks followed with a single to score Richards.



McLennan added a run in the second as Marrero-Carter doubled, stole third and scored on a fly out by Lantigua. Once again Grayson’s two runs came in the top of the fifth. Melinda Martinez walked and scored on a double by Kamrie Harrison. Jade Miller then doubled to score Harrison.



The Highlassies rounded out the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Richards led off with a double and scored on a double by Eubanks. Eubanks was replaced with Destiny Sanchez as a pinch runner. Sanchez stole third and Perales drew a walk. Guerra then reached on an error allowing Sanchez to score.



McLennan continues conference play Friday, traveling to Weatherford for an 11 a.m. doubleheader.



McLennan 6, Grayson 2

Grayson 000 020 0 – 2 8 3

McLennan 042 000 x – 6 16 0

Angelia Va’a, Sarah Azlin (6) and Danielle Humphrey. Emily Klanika and Kaitlin Richards. WP: Klanika; LP: Va’a. Leading hitters – Grayson: Jade Miller (2-4), Kaylee Walters (2-4, RBI), Kamrie Harrison (1-3, 2B) and Danielle Humphrey( 1-3, 2B); McLennan: Kaitlin Richards (3-4, 2 RBI), Emeri Eubanks (1-3, 2B), Arianna Perales (3-3), Destiny Guerra (2-4, RBI), Rebecca Fajardo (1-2, RBI) and Genisa Marrero-Carter (3-3, RBI). Record: McLennan 11-7 (2-0).



McLennan 6, Grayson 2

Grayson 000 020 0 – 2 6 5

McLennan 310 020 x – 6 8 0

Carmen Eilersten, Sarah Azlin (2) and Danielle Humphrey. Carla Torres, Destiny Guerra (5) and Sophie Wideman. WP: Torres; LP: Eilersten. Leading hitters – Grayson: Jade Miller (2-4, 2B, RBI), Carmen Eilersten (1-2, 2B) and Kamrie Harrison (2-3, 2B, RBI); McLennan: Kaelin Morkisch (2-3), Olivia Lantigua (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI), Kaitlin Richards (1-4, 2B), Sophie Wideman (1-3, RBI), Emeri Eubanks (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI) and Genisa Marrero-Carter (1-3, 2B). Record: McLennan 12-7 (3-0).