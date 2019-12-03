LAFAYETTE, La. — Goose McGlaun's second-inning home run wasn't enough of a spark as Baylor continues to push toward Big 12 play.

No. 11 Louisiana beat the Lady Bears 4-1 Monday in the first game of a Cajun-Country road trip for BU.

McGlaun's homer was the first run of the game, but the Ragin' Cajuns rattled off four unanswered runs, beginning with a Kara Gremillion RBI ground-out in the third.

Gremillion finished with 3 RBIs for UL.

Belton-native Baylor pitcher Sidney Holman was credited with the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing three runs, all earned, on seven hits with a walk.

Madison Lindsey also allowed a run during the sixth, her only inning of work.

UL pitcher Summer Ellyson got the win, striking out 17 Lady Bears and walking two. McGlaun's home run was one of just three hits for BU.

Baylor travels about 1-1/4 hours west to face McNeese State on Tuesday. Originally scheduled to be a two-day stay, the Lady Bears and Cowgirls will play a doubleheader Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.