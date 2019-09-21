MCGREGOR, Texas — Week four of the Texas High School Football season came and went.

It brought with it a match up that gave some insight into how the District 9-3A Div. I and District 8-3A Div. II races may play out.

In the Friday Night Lights Game of the Week, 3A Div. II No. 9 Clifton visited Bulldog Stadium to face McGregor.

The Cubs walked away from Bulldog Stadium with a 28-22 win and the Channel 6 Game of the Week trophy for week four.

