WACO, Texas — The undefeated McLennan Highlanders jumped four spots to No. 3 in this week’s NJCAA Division I Baseball Poll.



Defending National Champion Central Arizona remains No. 1, followed by Chipola (Florida) who went up three spots to No. 2. Iowa Western dropped two spots to No. 4 this week, and Cowley (Kansas) moved up five spots to No. 5.

Navarro, a non-conference opponent of the Highlanders, fell 12 spots to 16th. Weatherford, a conference opponent for McLennan, moved into the poll at 17th while Odessa, a regional opponent, is 18th.

Other Texas teams receiving votes are Grayson, San Jacinto, and Blinn. McLennan has an overall record of 7-0 and will compete in the San Jacinto Tournament Friday-Sunday in Houston.

Popular on KCENTV.com: