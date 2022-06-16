McLennan Community College president recommends new head baseball coach

Assistant Tyler Johnson has been recommended by the president to take over

WACO, Texas — McLennan Community College president Dr. Johnette McKown has recommended current baseball assistant coach Tyler Johnson to become the next head coach, according to the school's twitter.

The move comes just a day after head coach Mitch Thompson left the school to become Baylor University's next head coach.

Johnson will need to be approved by the board of trustees who will meet on June 23.

According to the school's website, "Tyler Johnson joined the McLennan Baseball staff as an assistant coach in 2018. In his first season with the Highlanders, he helped lead the squad to a second-place finish in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference and the Region V Tournament."