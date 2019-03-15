WACO, Texas — The McLennan Highlassies and Vernon Lady Chaparrals split today’s doubleheader on the softball diamond.



McLennan got the 3-0 shutout in game one with Emily Klanika getting the win in the circle. Klanika allowed one hit in the seven innings and recorded 11 strikeouts.



All three of the Highlassies runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kaitlin Richards singled and was replaced by pinch runner Destiny Sanchez. Sophie Wideman was hit by the pitch, and Emeri Eubanks bunted for a single to load the bases. Arianna Perales followed with a single to score Sanchez and Wideman, and Eubanks scored on a fielder’s choice by Lindy Alexander.



Vernon took the night cap 3-2. Carla Torres took the loss for McLennan in the circle.



The Lady Chaparrals began the scoring with a run in the third inning. Mickhayla Nunez reached first safely on an error and moved to second on a ground out by Courtney Vidrine. Stonie Carrillo followed with a single but was caught stealing second, allowing Nunez to score from third.



McLennan tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Olivia Lantigua led off with a single and was replaced by Sanchez as a pinch runner. Sanchez then stole second and third. Eubanks reached first safely on an error, allowing Sanchez to score.



Alexander’s solo home run in the fifth gave McLennan a one-run lead.



Vernon scored two runs in the top of the seventh to steal the win. Lexi Gonzalez reached first safely and moved to second on an error. Adrianna Cooney singled to score Gonzalez. Nunez then singled, and Cooney scored on another error.



McLennan returns to action Monday, traveling to Ranger for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.