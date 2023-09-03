McLennan Women's Basketball earns at-large bid in NJCAA Division I National Tournament

The Highlassies finished their season with a 27-4 record

WACO, Texas — The McLennan women's basketball team has earned an at-large bid in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

This is the first time the program is in the tournament since 1984. McLennan will face Murray State on March 23 at 10 a.m. in Lubbock.

The Highlassies finished the year with a 27-4 record in head coach Bill Brock's first season as the head coach.

Brock spent 18 seasons on Kim Mulkey's staff at Baylor, winning three national championships in that time. He also spent a short stint in Texas Tech and was instrumental in a highly-ranked recruiting class with the Lady Raiders.

He continues his success at the junior college level, where he has won 10 conference championships and two regional championships in 13 seasons at MCC's conference rival, Grayson College, prior to joining Mulkey in Waco.