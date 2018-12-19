For the second consecutive week, a McLennan basketball guard has claimed conference Player of the Week honors. Sophomore Mike Adewunmi received the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference honor for the week for Dec. 9-15.

The Dallas native scored a game-high 26 points in the Highlanders’ 109-80 victory over the Concordia University JV. He went 11-19 from the field in the game including 4-8 from 3-point range. He also snagged seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in the contest.

Adewunmi is the second Highlander to be honored this season. Fellow sophomore guard Xavier Armstead was honored last week.

McLennan returns to the court Dec. 29, hosting Angelina at 4 p.m.

