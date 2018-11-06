McLennan Baseball’s Josh Breaux and Grant Miller were named to the 2018 NJCAA Division I Baseball All-America Teams selected by the NJCAA Division I Baseball Committee.



Breaux, a catcher/designated hitter/pitcher from Tomball, was named a Third-Team All-American. He appeared in 56 games during his sophomore season, leading the team with a .404 batting average with 18 home runs, 69 RBIs, 61 runs scored and 48 walks. He was a first-team all-conference selection and was named to the NJCAA Region V All-Region squad. In addition, he was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District® Baseball Team College Division District 4 First Team with a 3.45 grade-point average. Last week, he became the highest-drafted player in program history after being selected by the New York Yankees in the second round of the MLB Draft with the 61st overall pick.



Miller, a Round Rock native and left-handed pitcher, was named an Honorable Mention All-American. He made 17 appearances on the mound for the Highlanders with seven starts and three complete games. He tallied a 9-1 record with one save and two shutouts, and a 1.92 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 65.2 innings. He was a first-team all-conference selection and the Co-Pitcher of the Year.



