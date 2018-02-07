Waco's own Dave Campbell is one of the biggest names in football in Texas.

After all, the most revered magazine in the sport - commonly referred to as the bible with a little b - bears his name.

As it turns out though, Campbell isn't the largest collector of his own magazine which started almost 60 years ago because a bunch of them went missing years ago when Campbell and his family renovated their house.

"I hid them in a guest bedroom where I thought nobody would find them," Campbell said. "But they did find them and when we did get back and we moved back in, they were missing."

Enter Gentry Little - believed to be the largest collector of DCTF's in Texas.

"He's got more than I have," Campbell said.

Little replied: "I didn't know he had lost that many, that was surprising to me. I probably do, I probably have more than he does."

The collection began in 1981 while Little was a senior at a North Texas high school. Years later, he makes the trek from the MetroPlex to Waco each year to get a signed copy from the man himself.

"All of my classmates were in the magazine, so I went and got one," Little said. "I'd heard of it but never seen it and once I got hooked in 1981, I've gotten every one of 'em since."

While the total number off issues he has is 38, Little said the total number is higher.

He buys at least two every year: one to take notes in and read while the other goes in plastic and is never touched again.

Little is now a radio broadcaster for DFW-area high school football teams and said he plans to continue coming back to Waco as long as Mr. Campbell is signing magazines.

Dave Campbell signs copies of the 58th edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Football in Waco on June 23, 2018.

