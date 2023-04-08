Messi Mania Chaos in Texas!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — In today's Morning Playbook, Messi Mania is getting out of control in North Texas.

Tickets for the FC Dallas versus Inter Miami game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco sold out in minutes. FC Dallas tickets are regularly priced between $20 and $200, but the lowest ticket to see Messi play on Sunday was $299. Resale tickets are selling for around $1,000.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

A big soccer weekend ahead as Team USA is getting ready to play Sweden in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup. The tournament has been full of surprises, and the USWNT has not dominated yet.

"We are not panicking. We have made it to the round of 16. I think that we haven't played our best soccer yet," forward Lynn Williams said in a presser.

U.S.A. versus Sweden starts at 4 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 6.

SOMALI "TRACK STAR"

A Somali athlete is going viral after running one of the slowest hundred-meter dash events ever: 21 seconds. This happened at the World University Games in China. The chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation is suspended.

