Mexia ISD Board of Trustees votes to bring back former head football coach

Former Mexia Head Coach and Athletic Director Aaron Norwell had resigned on Dec. 14 after two seasons.

MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia ISD Board of Trustees called a special meeting and voted to take back the resignation of Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Aaron Norwell on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The meeting lasted about 40 minutes with Norwell, the board and Superintendent Ryder Appleton.

After the special meeting ended and the board made the vote, there was no more discussion on the matter.

Norwell had previously put in his resignation on Dec. 14 after leading the Blackcats to a 5-17 record over two seasons.

This rescindment of Norwell's resignation prevents the Blackcats from having six different head coaches in the last six years.

The Blackcats are new to the 3A Div. 1 field of play, so hopefully some consistent leadership will help improve the program.

