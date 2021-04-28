Mexia ISD hires former assistant as new head football coach

Brady Bond was an assistant coach at Cedar Hill with former Mexia coach Frank Sandoval.

MEXIA, Texas — Mexia ISD has named its new head football coach and athletic director to lead the Black Cats this fall.

The MISD school board approved former Black Cat assistant Brady Bond to lead the Mexia football and athletic programs. Bond was most recently an assistant coach at 5A Forney.

Bond was an assistant at Cedar Hill alongside former Mexia head coach Frank Sandoval and under Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire.

Bond inherits a Mexia team which won a district championship in 2020 before its Area round playoff game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.