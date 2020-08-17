Mexia ISD suspends football practices

The district made the announcement Monday as it awaits a COVID-19 test result.

MEXIA, Texas — As the third week of high school football practice in Texas begins, the first Central Texas school has suspended practices.

Mexia ISD announced Monday it is suspending football practices while it awaits a student's COVID-19 test result.

The district said a family member of the player tested positive and it suspended practices to prevent the spread of the virus, should the player test positive.

Mexia is currently scheduled to scrimmage Rockdale on Thursday before opening the regular season next Friday against Cameron Yoe.

Mexia becomes the first Central Texas school to suspend practices after the UIL in late July allowed 1A-4A schools to begin their seasons on time with modifications. Currently, 5A and 6A schools are allowed to begin practices on Sept. 7th and their regular seasons Sept. 24th.