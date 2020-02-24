MEXIA, Texas — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from Belton Independent School District named football coaches for Lake Belton and Belton High Schools.

Mexia Independent School District was expected to hire Triston Abron as their next head football coach and athletic director, pending board approval Monday night.

Abron replaces Frank Sandoval, who left after three seasons to become the head football coach at West Mesquite.

Abron joins Mexia from Paul Pewitt, where he led the Brahmas to a 14-2 record, on route to the Class 3A, Division II State Finals.

He was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Coach of the Year for 2019.

In a press release, Mexia ISD said ,"Coach Abron brings a passion for excellence and we are excited about the future of Mexia ISD Athletics."

