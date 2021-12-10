Harbaugh is the first Michigan coach to win the award and the first from the Big Ten since Penn State’s Joe Paterno in 2005.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year. He led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh is the first Michigan coach to win the award and the first from the Big Ten since Penn State’s Joe Paterno in 2005.

He received 22 of 53 first-place votes and 103 points from a panel of AP Top 25 voters to finish ahead of Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, who had 16 first-place votes and 88 points.

“It’s a tremendous reflection on the entire staff, players,” Harbaugh told the AP. “Everybody shares in it. A rising tide lifts all ships.”

Baylor’s Dave Aranda was third and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was fourth.

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) faces No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in its first College Football Playoff appearance on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl.

“I love this team. I love this ’21 team,” Harbaugh said. “They’ve got a bounce in their step every day. They’ve got a smile on their face. They’ve worked incredibly hard.”

AP Coach of the Year

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan — 103 points (22 first-place votes).

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati — 88 (16).

Dave Aranda, Baylor —47 (5).

Mel Tucker, Michigan State — 22 (4).

Kirby Smart, Georgia — 13 (1).

Blake Anderson, Utah State — 11 (3).

Nick Saban, Alabama — 9 (1).

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest — 6 (1).

Jeff Traylor, UTSA — 6.

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt — 4.

Kyle Whittingham, Utah — 4.

Sam Pittman, Arkansas — 2.

Mike Houston, East Carolina — 1.

Billy Napier, Louisiana — 1.