Midway all-stars advance to Little League Softball World Series championship

The Midway all-stars defeated the Southeast region team from Virginia, 5-1 on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Midway all-stars softball little league team has advanced to the Little League Softball World Series.

The Southwest region champions defeated the Southeast team from Virginia to win the orange bracket.

Midway won 5-1 on 10 hits, allowing just one run over four hits. Zaneria Hughes pitched once again. She has allowed just five hits over the last three games.

After the game, Hughes was interviewed by ESPN.

"It's excitement, happiness," she said. "I wouldn't be here without my team."

She says the memories and playing against these other teams have been the best part of this experience so far.

They will play the winner of the Mid-Atlantic Region and Asia-Pacific Region on Monday at 6 p.m. CT.

The roster is as follows: