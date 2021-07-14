Former Midway standout making noise at TCU

Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson was named an AP All-American in 2020, and is expected to do even more this season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — In 2020 Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson was named First Team All Big 12 and set conference records in pass breakups, but it all started 88 miles down I-35 in Waco.

The former Midway standout ('19) played in 12 games as a true freshman, starting his first career game at Baylor. As a sophomore he started every game for the Horned Frogs, and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the nation's highest-graded cornerback in coverage at 89.1, allowing just 12 catches on 45 targets over the final nine games of the season.

Tre's 13 pass breakups led the Big 12 and were second nationally, something TCU Head Coach Garry Patterson said was impressive for it being his first starting year.

"He did a really good job keeping the ball out of people's hands," said Patterson. "What he can improve on is he didn't have interceptions so he needs to get more creative with that."

TCU Quarterback Max Duggan said because of his high defensive skills it makes him better in practice as well.

"Competition makes everyone better… we pick each other's brains in the locker room," said Duggan. "He's also a leader on the team especially for the defensive guys, I'm really proud of him."