Midway High School is one of the eight top 6-A football programs to participate in the Fall in the Cotton Bowl Stadium Prep Show in Dallas

The 3rd Annual Cotton Bowl Stadium Prep Showcase will happen on Sept. 7-8.

Midway will be featured along with Dallas-area 6-A programs in the showcase. Six of the eight teams appeared in the 2017 playoffs.

Some of the state’s top recruits will be showcased, including TCU commit Donavan Collins, Oklahoma State commit Xavier Ross of Cedar Hill, and Notre Dame commit Hunter Spears of Sachse.

Tickets will be available at each participating school and on game day at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Prices

Presale: $6 students, $8 adults

Gameday: $10 all ages.

Showcase Schedule

5 p.m. Friday, Sep. 7 Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Waco Midway

8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 Cedar Hill vs. Denton Guyer

10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 Lake Highlands vs. Plano East

1;30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 Sachse vs. Euless Trinity

For more information, click here.

