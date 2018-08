Midway Head Coach Jeff Hulme has never been shy from playing the best teams in Texas. Friday night, his Panthers will host Euless Trinity in the season opener for both teams.

Midway is coming off a 15-1 season in which they lost in the Class 6A State Championship. The Trojans went 11-3 in 2017, advancing all the way to the Class 6A Regional Finals.

© 2018 KCEN