Talking with the champs: Midway All Stars reflect on Little League Softball World Series win

The Midway All Stars were the youngest team competing in the tournament, but their talent and effort put them on top.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Midway Little League All Stars are heading home with a new banner, smiles from ear to ear, and the pride that comes with hard work, earning the sweet victory!

The young group of ladies won the Little League Softball World Series championship game against Delmar Little League from Maryland 5-4 in seven innings.

The group of 11- and 12-year-olds told 6 News Monday that they ran into fast pitching that they hadn't seen in a while. But, after they made some adjustments and got in a routine, bats were swinging.

The win became the largest comeback in the entire World Series this year.

"When we started, I knew there was something special with our team and that we're going to make it the whole way," Zaneria Hughes said in a post-game interview with ESPN.

Midway All Stars were the youngest team competing in the tournament. Head Coach Edward Ramos said he thought they would run into issues with older teams, but their talent put them on top.

"We had the pitching, we had the defense on the back end and we all could do something at the plate," he told 6 News. "I knew that we could make a special run."

Not knowing what was ahead of them, Rylee Little said they were hopeful to make it far but didn't expect to win the whole tournament.

"We were really just trying to get to like Regionals and see how we make it, but we turned out to win it all," she said. "I feel like when we started cheering, getting into the game, we all started hitting and we all got on base. We all just gave it our all."

It was a run they'll never forget.

With so many Central Texans cheering the All Stars on from miles away, and also their rally girls in the stands, they felt the support every day of the tournament.

The win is Midway's 12th Little League Softball World Series title and the 13th for a Waco-area team.

Ramos said for years they knew there was something special about the group of girls on the team and it feels great seeing it come fruition.

"This is gonna be a special group and you know to be here today in front of you guys, everything coming full circle. It's just amazing," he said.

Winning the Little League Softball World Series as the youngest team also leaves a promising future.

"Us being the older unit, I think instead of flying under the radar next year, we should be the favorites," Ramos added.

The Midway All Stars put Midway on the map and are the example of never backing down.

"We represented Midway very good and I think it's fun for like younger girls to look up to us," Little said.

The team will be heading home with their new banner Monday.

Here's the championship roster: